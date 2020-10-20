(The Center Square) – New initiatives that passed out of Virginia's two-months-long special legislative session could add additional restrictions and burdens to businesses and landlords.
Identical bills that passed the Virginia General Assembly would permit the state to levy civil fines up to $500 for violating one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency executive orders. The bill, which is designed for COVID-19-related orders, is set to expire in 2023 if the governor signs the bills into law with the current language.
The state currently can impose a Class 1 misdemeanor for an individual or business in violation of one of the orders. Although the new legislation would allow a lesser charge, the bills were opposed by Republicans who worried the state would beef up enforcement for violations it would not have enforced otherwise because of the strict penalty. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to $2,500 fine and up to a year in prison.
Del. Vivian Watts, D-Annandale, the House version’s sponsor of the legislation, told The Center Square the bill does not require the governor to beef up enforcement, but it does provide him with another tool if it’s necessary. She said the legislation gives the state the flexibility for appropriate enforcement.
Watts said the opposition to the legislation was “very, very puzzling and disturbing.” She said the bill’s opponents do not want any enforcement despite a possible increase in cases in the colder months.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square he expects the fines to be imposed more often than the felony and quite a few businesses and individuals could face them.
“One $500 fine is unlikely to close down a business, but more aggressive enforcement may have business owners thinking twice about reopening or clamping down on activity in their locations,” Haner said. “... As we enter fall, the case count is rising [and] enforcement is going to increase. Sometimes the government is doing [its] own inspections, and sometimes it responds to citizen or employee complaints, but either way, enforcement activities are likely to accelerate.”
Haner said he hopes fines would be a last resort and the state would focus on education and advice. Some business groups have said the ever-changing restrictions have been confusing for small businesses that do not have a team of lawyers to look over all of the details and could lead to inadvertent violations.
If cases rise and Northam imposes harsher restrictions, Haner said he is concerned these fines may become common.
The office of Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the Senate’s version of the legislation, told The Center Square, “[The bill] reduces the adverse effect on one who violates a Governor's order."
The General Assembly also passed bills that require landlords to provide a payment plan for tenants before pursuing eviction and prohibit landlords from denying an applicant because of poor credit history (or a money-related eviction) because of economic losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick McCloud, the executive director of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, told The Center Square payment plans for tenants already is best practice and credit history restrictions would be normal practice anyway.
However, McCloud said he is concerned with there now being several ways a tenant can postpone an eviction proceeding and the process should be better consolidated. He said if the process drags on, it could disincentivize investment in Virginia for the industry.