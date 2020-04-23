(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Virginia dropped for the second consecutive week, data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed.
Initial unemployment claims in Virginia for the week ending April 18 were 84,387, down 20,232 – or 19 percent – from the 104,619 initial claims filed the week ending April 11.
In the past five weeks, more than 500,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Virginia as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, more than 4.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, UDSOL reported, down 810,000 from the week prior, when 5.25 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
Over the past five weeks, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus.