(The Center Square) – The City of Suffolk will receive nearly a half-a-million dollars in Virginia grants to assist a coffee company expanding its operations in the city and the company is eligible to receive additional grant funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, which is owned by the Italian company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, is consolidating and expanding its roasting facility in Suffolk. The company will invest more than $29 million for the project and expects to create 79 new jobs. Virginia competed with New Jersey for the project.
“We are excited to be expanding our business and continuing our partnership with our friends from the City of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance, which reaffirms our commitment to this community,” John Boyle, the president & CEO, MZB-USA, said in a statement.
“This business decision fits with our long-term strategic goals to continue to invest in Hampton Roads,” Boyle added. “Our proximity to major transit lanes and the Port of Virginia, one of the largest coffee ports in the country, further enhances our position and allows for continued growth, while adding to the economic vitality of the area. Hampton Roads has a business-friendly environment, high quality of life, and a diverse talent pool. We are looking forward to a successful future and adding talented individuals to our existing family of employees here in Suffolk.”
Youngkin approved a $450,000 grant through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help the city with the project. According to the governor’s office, the company is also eligible to receive direct grant money through the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. The maximum amount that a company can receive through this program is $500,000.
The company will also have access to the state-funded Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which will provide free recruitment and training services for the company.
“Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA’s continued expansion in Virginia speaks volumes about the business climate, infrastructure, and top-notch talent found in the City of Suffolk and the region,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector and one of our fastest-growing industries, thanks to investments by corporate partners like MZB-USA. The company has been based in Hampton Roads for 17 years, and its success here reinforces the commonwealth as a prime location for international businesses.”
The company owns several brands, including Hills Bros, Chock full o’Nuts, Kauai Coffee and Chase & Sanborn. According to the governor’s office, the project was secured by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership working with the City of Suffolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance and The Port of Virginia.