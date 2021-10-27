(The Center Square) – Nearly 800,000 Virginians have already cast early votes in Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Election day is Nov. 2.
As of the department’s most recent update, at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the most popular form of early voting has been in person. More than a half of a million people, 563,139, have cast in-person votes to date. Another 204,940 have already returned mail-in ballots and 30,456 have returned their ballots to drop-off locations. Only 60 people have voted using a designated representative to turn in their ballots. In total, 798,595 have cast early votes.
More than 960,000 people have requested absentee ballots to date, according to the department.
Early voting numbers are down substantially from last year’s presidential election, which may be in part caused by fewer concerns related to COVID-19 and in part by fewer people voting in a non-presidential election. About a week prior to the presidential election last year, about 2.1 million Virginians had already cast their votes.
Democratic areas are tallying more early votes than Republican areas, but Republicans are more likely to show up on election day based on last year’s results. According to TargetSmart, a Democratic firm, slightly less than 55% of early votes were likely cast by Democrats and slightly more than 30% were likely cast by Republicans. About 15% are likely to be unaffiliated. The estimates are based on data from prior elections.
Polls are showing an extremely tight race between the two candidates with Youngkin continuing to close in on McAuliffe’s narrow lead. A compilation of polls from the election analysis website FiveThirtyEight shows McAuliffe with a 1.5% lead, which is half of what his lead was about a week and a half ago and the closest the race has been.
Both campaigns have been hitting the campaign trial hard in recent days, trying to secure an election victory. Youngkin began a road tour last weekend and intends to hit 42 spots by Oct. 31, when the tour ends. McAuliffe recently held a brief bus tour throughout the southern part of the state. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have both campaigned for McAuliffe in Virginia. Former Vice President Mike Pence is holding an educational freedom event in Loudoun County on Thursday, but the Youngkin Campaign has said it is not connected with the campaign efforts.
Youngkin has made educational freedom and parental rights a large part of his campaign effort in recent weeks in response to parent groups throughout the commonwealth expressing dissatisfaction with their local school boards. The Republican has released advertisements to highlight McAuliffe’s comments that parents should not tell teachers what to teach. He has also campaigned on his plans for lower taxes and went after McAuliffe for policies, which he claims could cost the average Virginian family $5,400 over the course of a four-year term.
McAuliffe has spent a lot of his campaign touting his performance as governor of the state between 2014 and 2018. McAuliffe has said he knows how to create jobs and grow the economy. He has also tried to tie the Youngkin campaign to former President Donald Trump. The former president endorsed Youngkin, but has not been involved in the campaign.
Although CNBC ranked Virginia as the best state to do business for two years in a row, and the state consistently ranks toward the top, a recent JLARC report highlighted a series of economic growth problems plaguing the state over the past decade. The report noted that Virginia trailed the national average in GDP growth, per-capita income growth and labor force growth over about the past 10 years. The state grew at less than two-thirds of the rate of the national average in all three categories.
There are two other statewide elections on the ballot: the lieutenant governor and attorney general races. Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Hala Ayala are facing off against each other to be the lieutenant governor and Republican Jason Miyares and incumbent Democrat Mark Herring are running to be the attorney general.
Virginians will also elect representatives for the House of Delegates. Democrats currently hold a 10-seat lead, but polling data shows the battle for control of the House is about as tight as the governor’s race.