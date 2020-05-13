(The Center Square) – Nearly 60 percent of Virginia’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics.
Long-term care facilities account for 545 of the commonwealth’s 927 deaths, amounting to about 58.8 percent of the state’s deaths. These facilities also have seen 162 of the state’s 275 total outbreaks. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases being linked to a single source.
“COVID-19 is disproportionately lethal in older people,” Tammie Smith, the public relations coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health, told The Center Square in an email. “Per the CDC, 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older. Nationwide, the highest rate of hospitalization is among adults aged 65 years (162.2 per 100,000).”
Those 80 years of age or older account for 459 deaths, which is 61.6 percent of deaths. Those between 70 and 79 account for 210 deaths, which is 23.6 percent of deaths. Those between 60 and 69 account for 16 percent of deaths. The number of deaths gets gradually lower for each age group.
Citing privacy issues, Virginia does not disclose specific facility information.
"The State Health Commissioner is required by [Virginia Code] to preserve the anonymity of each patient and practitioner whose medical records are examined as part of a disease investigation," Smith said. "Disease reports submitted to VDH are confidential per [Virginia Code 32.1-36], and that section provides that the patient’s identity and disease state shall be confidential. VDH is not able to release disease information at the facility level to the media because that would compromise the anonymity of the patient."
About a month ago, Gov. Ralph Northam launched a long-term care task force designed to ensure a unified response, facilitate better data, foster better communication and prioritize the needs of these facilities. Smith said the Virginia Department of Health launched the Point Prevalent Survey Project, which is meant to expand testing throughout these facilities to ensure that every person gets tested, even if they do not have symptoms.
“LTCF[s] are a top priority of the COVID19 response,” Smith said. “Residents of LTCFs are vulnerable individuals, often older than 65 and sometimes with underlying medical conditions that unfortunately place them at increased risk for severe complications of COVID19, including death. We learn new things about COVID19 almost daily, and now we know that some people with COVID19 may be asymptomatic, and that can sometimes make it difficult to detect the virus.”
Virginia has 26,746 confirmed cases statewide, 3,520 total hospitalizations and 927 deaths. The disease has caused at least 83,311 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.4 million confirmed cases in the country.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.