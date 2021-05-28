(The Center Square) – The bulk of Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have come to an end as social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions expired Friday.
Restaurants, bars and other businesses no longer need to space out patrons and are able to operate on normal schedules, masks are not required for most activities and public and private events can operate at normal capacity.
“This is an exciting day for me,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during in a speech at an Alexandria rock climbing venue, where he was joined by President Joe Biden. “Finally, after a long year, there is finally a very bright light at the end of this long tunnel.”
Northam said Virginia is closer to normal life than it has been in the past 14 months thanks to vaccines and the scientists and researchers who developed them. Northam credited the state’s vaccine numbers for the drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
“We are able to kick off summer enjoying the things that we have always cherished,” Northam said.
Although the commonwealth is closer to normal, some rules will stay in place. Restaurants and other businesses still must adhere to mask rules, sanitization rules and other regulations that were adopted by the Department of Labor and Industry. However, these rules do not put any restrictions on patrons.
These regulations will stay in place until at least mid-July, which is two weeks after the state of emergency ends. A panel is set to meet shortly after the emergency declaration expires to decide how to approach the regulations.
House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said Northam’s celebration was a premature victory lap and urged the governor to immediately end the state of emergency so Virginia can put all of these rules behind.
“Republicans warned these rules were inflexible and likely to become outdated before they were ever put in place, and sadly, we were right,” Gilbert said in a statement. "It's time for the Governor to end the state of emergency so that these inflexible, unscientific rules can be rolled back and businesses can stop wasting time and money on 'safety' measures that are clearly no longer needed."
Mask requirements have mostly ended, but still are required in congregate settings, public transportation and schools, regardless of one’s vaccination status. Although unvaccinated Virginians are encouraged to wear masks in all settings, there is no legal obligation for them to do so.