(The Center Square) – Most of Virginia will enter phase two of reopening the economy Friday, but northern Virginia and Richmond will stay in phase one for the time being, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.
“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” Northam said in a statement. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. Virginians have all sacrificed to help contain the spread of this disease, and we must remain vigilant as we take steps to slowly lift restrictions in our commonwealth.”
During phase two, restaurants will be allowed indoor seating at 50 percent capacity, and fitness centers will be able to open at 30 percent capacity. Some recreation and entertainment venues, such as zoos, outdoor sporting events, museums and movie theaters, will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.
The maximum number for people in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50.
Phase two will maintain the 50 percent capacity limit for nonessential retail businesses. The requirement that people wear face masks in indoor public areas will remain intact, as will sanitation and social distancing guidelines. The state continues to encourage teleworking.
Amusement parks, fairs and most indoor recreation venues will remain closed in phase two.
The National Federation of Independent Business welcomed the announcement, but criticized continued restrictions.
“Most of these entrepreneurs who opened a restaurant business or started a fitness center risked everything they had to build it and suddenly faced losing that,” Nicole Riley, NFIB's Virginia director, said in a statement. “This is certainly a big relief for them. But the restrictions still mean revenue will be very limited. We hope people patronize these neighborhood businesses because they are doing all they can to ensure health and safety."
Virginia’s seven-day moving average for the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has continued to trend downward. As of May 30, the seven-day moving average was 11 percent, which was lower than the 14.3 percent average May 23.
The commonwealth has had 46,905 COVID-19 cases, 4,884 hospitalizations and 1,428 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The country has had more than 1.9 million confirmed cases and at least 109,051 deaths.