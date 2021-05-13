(The Center Square) – More than half of the gas stations in Virginia are completely out of fuel as of 12:40 on Thursday, but one website is providing updates on where drivers can still fill up their tank.
After a software attack on Colonial Pipeline caused a temporary gas shortage, prices began to increase and some parts of the country suffered from severe gas shortages. Although 51% of the state’s gas stations remain empty on fuel, drivers can use a search engine on the GasBuddy tracker to find out where they can still fill up their tank.
Part of the regional shortage was caused by the software attack on the system that provides nearly half of the state’s gas supply. The shortage was then amplified when people began to panic buy gasoline.
Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to the hackers and the pipeline is running again, but it is unclear how long the shortages will last. Gas prices rose to $2.93 per gallon on average in the commonwealth with some counties exceeding $3.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, which allows state agencies to issue field transportation waivers and provide flexibility for state and local funding for adequate fuel supply. This will allow Virginia to more easily access gasoline from other sources while the shortage is ongoing.
House Republicans urged Northam to temporarily suspend the gas tax amid the soaring prices, but the governor has not responded to the request.