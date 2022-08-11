(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects.
The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program. Congress allocated the funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Virginia continues to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to see this funding head to Virginia for improvements throughout the Commonwealth that will have a direct impact on Virginians’ daily lives.”
The largest grant will be $20 million for a new bicycle-pedestrian bridge in Arlington County that will extend over the Potomac River and link with Washington, D.C. The bridge will connect Long Bridge Park in Arlington with East and West Potomac Parks in Washington, DC.
Another $19.3 million will go to the city of Portsmouth for the High Street Innovation project that will convert the four-lane undivided arterial into a two-lane divided road section. The city of Richmond will receive $18.4 million to replace the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge, which goes over the CSX Railroad.
The money will also fund three smaller projects, which includes $3 million for the I-95/Route 1 Revitalizations Planning Project in Spotsylvania County, slightly more than $2 million for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County and $1.5 million for Community Connectivity and Mobility in Essex County.
Kaine and Warner took credit for the funding, stating they advocated for these projects and requested the funding from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.