(The Center Square) – More than $1.2 million worth of state-level grants will be used to boost workforce and entrepreneurial development through four projects in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
The projects are primarily aimed at expanding talent pipelines at technology centers and bolster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. Each project is regional with more than a half of a million dollars landing in northern Virginia, another half of a million ending up in central Virginia and less than $200,000 going to central western Virginia.
All of the money was awarded through the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant program, which is reserved for workforce development programs.
“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” Youngkin said in a statement. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”
The largest grant is worth more than $532,000 and will be used to support George Mason University’s showcase of the top technology companies in the commonwealth, which a news release sys will benefit the region and promote economic growth. The government expects the project to create 100 new jobs, engage 80-20 entrepreneurs and raise $50 million in capital.
Two grants will land in central Virginia. Nearly $308,000 will support technology talent retention through the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. The group will work with other regional partners to retain college graduates in technology-related fields in central Virginia. The government projects that this will create 55 jobs and serve 100 businesses.
Slightly less than $200,000 will support the Carver Food Business Incubator in Culpeper County, which will provide equipment to support the needs of local businesses and promote local produce to interstate markets. The government projects that it will boost sales by 15%, add more than 90 jobs and serve nearly 70 businesses.
The final grant will support the Virginia Tech Department of Computer Science and other partners to promote computer science entrepreneurship in New River and Roanoke valleys. This should create four new businesses and support 200 entrepreneurs and 40 members, according to government estimates.
“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”
The projects will also leverage more than three-quarters of a million dollars in local government and non-government funding.