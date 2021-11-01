(The Center Square) – As election day approaches, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is trying to secure his third term in office, but as polls continue to tighten, Republican challenger Jason Miyares hopes he can flip the seat.
Herring was elected in 2013 by a thin margin of 49.91% to 49.87%, but won reelection comfortably in 2017 by nearly 7%. However, polls are showing Herring with only a narrow lead over Miyares for Tuesday’s upcoming election, similar to the tight races for the governor’s mansion and control over the House of Delegates.
“I believe the office of the attorney general should use the law in ways that help our fellow Virginians, especially those who are vulnerable,” Herring tweeted Friday. “That's what I've been doing over the years and that's what I'll continue doing once re-elected.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Herring wrote legal opinions defending vaccine mandates at universities and even mulled the possibility of a statewide vaccine mandate that has not come into fruition. As attorney general, he also defended rules that prohibit guns at voting locations and sued President Donald Trump over rules designed to crack down on illegal immigration.
As attorney general, Herring joined other state attorneys general to ask Congress to give them more authority to investigate police departments.
Herring also faced some scandals during his tenure. After Gov. Ralph Northam admitted, and then rescinded his admission, that he had appeared in a yearbook photo in which one man was wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit and the other blackface, Herring attempted to defend him by admitting that he too once wore blackface at a college party in the 1980s.
He also faced criticism from Republicans who questioned the objectivity of the team he hired to investigate the parole board scandal after the board was accused of ignoring rules so they could more easily release criminals, including a convicted cop killer.
Miyares has campaigned on a more tough-on-crime stance than Herring and has criticized Herring as having a soft approach. He has criticized the actions of the parole board and said he would punish criminals and protect victims. As attorney general, he has also vowed to stand with police and fight human trafficking.
As attorney general, Miyares also said he would immediately investigate the Loudoun County school board. After a Loudoun County boy sexually assaulted a girl in a school bathroom while wearing a skirt, he was transferred to another school where he is accused of sexually assaulting another girl. He was found guilty in the first case and charges in the second are still pending. An email from Superintendent Scott Ziegler to the school board showed that the board was aware of the assault, but Ziegler and at least one board member claimed during a public hearing that they were not aware of any sexual assaults. The board has faced accusations of trying to cover up the assault and, to date, Herring has not launched an investigation.
“We need an immediate investigation into the Loudoun County School Board and their coverup of sexual assaults,” Miyares said. “Parents, students, and victims deserve better. Mark Herring refuses to help, he refuses to do the job. But I will.”
The election is Tuesday.