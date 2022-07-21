(The Center Square) – Virginia service members who were defrauded by the Harris Jewelry will receive financial retribution, per a settlement agreement Attorney General Jason Miyares joined this week.
The attorney general secured nearly $1.1 million in potential restitution for protection plans for 3,828 veterans and more than $1.7 million in debt forgiveness for 1,011 veterans. According to the attorney general’s office, the jewelry company used deceptive marketing tactics to bring service members into their financing program.
“Harris Jewelry targeted our military community, misleading, deceiving and defrauding thousands of active duty service members through their financing program,” Miyares said in a statement. “Our service members are critical to the American experiment, dedicating their lives to the protection of our freedoms and way of life. I’m grateful we were able to reach an agreement and provide relief to thousands of Virginians.”
According to the attorney general’s office, the jewelry company falsely claimed that investing in their financing program would help service members’ credit scores. Rather, the company imposed high interest rates and provided them with over priced jewelry that was poor quality, which led many veterans to go further in debt and even worse credit scores.
The Federal Trade Commission alleged Harris Jewelry made false and unsubstantiated claims the financing program would improve their credit scores, misrepresented the protection plan and failed to provide written disclosures and meet authorization requirements.
Service members and veterans who entered into predatory loans with the company between January 2014 and July 2022 are eligible for restitution.
In addition to refunding service members, Harris Jewelry must also stop collecting debt, correct bad credit scores and dissolve the business.
Virginia joined the settlement with 17 other states.