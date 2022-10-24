(The Center Square) – Virginia students are not legally required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares said following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends the vaccine in the 2023 adult and childhood immunization schedules. However, vaccine requirements for public school attendance are set by states and the CDC schedules are guidance rather than mandates.
“It’s important to note that there are no changes in COVID-19 vaccine policy, and today’s action simply helps streamline clinical guidance for health care providers by including all currently licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document,” a CDC news release read.
Miyares issued a formal legal opinion, which clarified that COVID-19 immunization is not required for students in the commonwealth. Those decisions would be made by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health, who have not imposed a mandate.
"The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and child care facilities,” the attorney general said in a statement. “The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and child care attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health.”
Such a mandate would be unlikely to receive approval from the Republican-led House of Delegates or Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin; both have vocally opposed government-enforced COVID-19 mandates. Following the CDC announcement, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said such a mandate would not happen while he is speaker.
“The experts were wrong when they told us that vaccinated people wouldn’t get COVID,” Gilbert said in a statement. “They were wrong when they told us it would halt transmission. Parents are rightly concerned about this week’s decision by the CDC, but I can assure Virginians that this action does not make the COVID vaccine mandatory for Virginia’s students. Under state law, the only way to create a mandate would either be through rule-making by the Board of Health, which would not happen until 2024, or through an action of the General Assembly, which will not happen while I am speaker.”
COVID-19 vaccines are also not required to attend colleges or universities in the commonwealth.