(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced $11.1 million in new grants for economic recovery efforts, which include workforce development, site development, infrastructure and entrepreneurial ecosystem funding.
The Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grants will cover 20 projects. There will be 16 regional projects, one statewide project and three Economic Resilience and Recovery Program projects.
“The targeted support that GO Virginia provides is critical to ensuring communities across our Commonwealth are well positioned to succeed in a post-pandemic economy,” Northam said in a statement. “These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can drive innovation and deliver positive economic results, including diversifying our workforce, supporting entrepreneurs, and upgrading our infrastructure.”
An additional $7.1 million worth of local and non-state funds will also be used for the approved projects.
“The regional approach of GO Virginia continues to spur creative economic development strategies throughout the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “These projects will support regional priorities and help communities achieve economic growth goals now and in the future.”
The statewide project will cost the state about $1.45 million to create a cybersecurity job creation system with help from the Old Dominion University Research Foundation. Money will be spent to create a cloud-based compliance system to help Department of Defense Contractors receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. Funding will help develop a certification education program.
Some of the larger regional grants include more than $2.5 million for innovation and entrepreneurship programing, capacity and services in Region 5. This includes Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk. Another grant will provide more than $1.6 million to Region 4 to create higher paying jobs through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. This covers Powhatan County and several localities south of Richmond.
“The collaboration inspired by GO Virginia is evident in these projects,” Chair of the GO Virginia Board Nancy Howell Agee said in a statement. “It is important to recognize the leadership of the GO Virginia regional councils and the localities partnering on these important initiatives and acknowledge their continued efforts to build stronger regional economies that provide quality job opportunities for Virginians.”
The Economic Resilience and Recovery Programs includes more than $880,000 to work with George Mason University to develop a statewide network for Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program mentors. This is designed to support startups and early-stage companies. It also includes two regional programs: $100,000 in Northern Virginia in Region 7 and nearly $150,000 for Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson Counties in Region 9.