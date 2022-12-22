(The Center Square) – Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is the Democratic nominee for the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, the Democratic Party of Virginia announced shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday.
McClellan received 84% of votes cast during Tuesday's firehouse primary in the 4th Congressional District, which covers a broad swatch from Richmond to the North Carolina border. State Sen. Joe Morrissey received the second highest total at 14%. The other candidates, Tavorise Marks and Joseph Preston, received less than 1%.
More than 27,900 votes were cast – a total party leaders said makes it the the largest Democratic party-run nomination process in state history.
McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin, who was selected as the nominee following a party canvass that utilized ranked-choice voting over the weekend. Both candidates have expressed intention to carry on the legacy of McEachin, who died after a battle with colorectal cancer Nov. 28.
“Thank you to the 27,900 voters who showed up to be heard at this historic Firehouse Primary,” McClellan tweeted Thursday morning. “Onward to Election Day.”
The special election is Feb. 21.
Shortly after announcing her campaign last week, McClellan racked up several high-profile endorsements, including one from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia. If elected, McClellan would serve as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
Analysts largely believe the seat is likely to remain Democrat. Leading up to the Nov. 8 election, Cook Political Report labeled the seat “solid Democrat.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.