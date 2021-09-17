(The Center Square) – In the first debate between the Republican and Democratic nominees to be Virginia’s next governor, the two candidates sparred over COVID-19 vaccination mandates, the economy and how the government should function overall.
Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee and former governor of the state, argued for a more centralized approach to governance. He defended vaccination mandates, supported the state forcing the energy sector to go green and backed raising the minimum wage and requiring businesses to provide paid sick days.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee and a businessman, said he favored a more hands-off approach, promoting personal liberty over government action. He said COVID-19 vaccination should be a personal choice, but encouraged people to get it, supported an energy sector that utilizes wind and solar without banning natural gas and promised a lower tax approach than his opponent.
“I have been a strong, strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine,” Youngkin said in the debate. “I do believe that individuals should be allowed to make that decision on their own.”
If Youngkin were governor, he said he would ensure that Virginians get accurate information about the vaccine and understand the best way to keep themselves healthy. He said he would make sure everyone knows that getting the vaccine is the most important thing to do in the fight against COVID-19, but would not impose mandates. Additionally, he said he does not believe President Joe Biden has the authority to impose a mandate on private businesses.
McAuliffe accused Youngkin of being “anti-vax” and said being governor is a “tough job” where one has to make sure the people are safe. He said public service announcements are a publicity stunt that won’t get people vaccinated.
“I think [Youngkin’s position is] life-threatening and I think that’s disqualifying as governor,” McAuliffe said. “He doesn’t believe in forcing people to understand what COVID is going to do to this state and to this country.”
The former governor said he supports businesses, hospitals and higher education institutions mandating the vaccine and said he would require vaccinations for all K-12 students who are eligible to receive it. Currently, anyone 12 years of age or older can get the vaccine.
Both candidates claimed their economic and energy policies would be better for the commonwealth.
Youngkin said he would bring down the cost of living and stop the overtaxing coming from Richmond, which would help make Virginia a better place for business. He vowed to propose the highest education budget in state history and support law enforcement while criticizing McAuliffe’s higher spending plans, saying they would require additional taxes on Virginians and said when McAuliffe was governor before, the commonwealth’s economy grew at a slower rate than most of its neighbors.
“If Terry McAuliffe is your governor, then get your checkbook out, because he’s going to have to raise taxes for you,” Youngkin said.
Youngkin also criticized the Clean Economy Act, which requires the energy sector to fully eliminate carbon-emitting energy sources. He said he supports investments in wind and solar, but that quickly phasing out all other sources, such as natural gas, would destabilize the energy grid and lead to blackouts and brownouts like in California.
McAuliffe touted his record as the former governor, saying he created hundreds of thousands of new jobs, created a budget surplus and promoted green energy. He said that green energy investments would help the economy by creating more jobs and promised investments in education and police and said Youngkin’s plans would underfund them.
The former governor promised to build a booming economy and speed up the development of green energy, requiring all energy sources to be carbon-free by 2035. He said he would ensure wind turbines are developed in the state, rather than from overseas, which creates more job opportunities.
Election day is Nov. 2, but early voting has already begun in the commonwealth. Most polls are showing McAuliffe with a narrow lead over Youngkin.