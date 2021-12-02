(The Center Square) – The Marcus alert system, which is designed to include mental health experts in the process when law enforcement is called regarding a mentally ill person, officially launched in five regions in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation to establish the system throughout the entire state by July 1, 2026, but as of Dec. 1, five regions, including Richmond, Virginia Beach and Prince William County, will have their system operating. Another region includes Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties and the other region includes Bristol and Washington County.
To be compliant with the law, the system must provide officers with training specific to calls in which they interact with a person who has mental health problems. This includes a decrease in arrests and use of force. The police departments’ policies must include diverting mental health calls away from law enforcement if there is a low threat level and instead have mental health experts respond. The departments must also enter into agreements with mental health teams so they can provide backup if needed.
“Individuals in crisis must be treated with dignity and met by behavioral health professionals who are equipped to help them get the care they need,” Northam said in a statement when he signed the legislation last year. “I am grateful to the advocates across Virginia [who] made their voices heard, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill, which represents an important step forward in reforming a system that too often criminalizes mental illness. Our work is far from finished, and I remain committed to continuing our efforts.”
The system was named to honor Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher who was killed by an officer during a mental health crisis.