The statewide filing deadline to run for elected office in Virginia is on March 26, 2020. For prospective candidates seeking to run for a congressional office, Virginia is holding elections for one U.S. Senate seat and 11 U.S. House seats.
U.S. Senate: The Class II Senate seat currently held by Mark Warner (D) is up for election.
U.S. House of Representatives: All 11 of Virginia’s congressional district seats are up for election. The incumbent for each district is:
District 1: Rob Wittman (R)
District 2: Elaine Luria (D)
District 3: Bobby Scott (D)
District 4: Donald McEachin (D)
District 5: Denver Riggleman (R)
District 6: Ben Cline (R)
District 7: Abigail Spanberger (D)
District 8: Don Beyer (D)
District 9: Morgan Griffith (R)
District 10: Jennifer Wexton (D)
District 11: Gerald Connolly (D)
The primary is scheduled for June 9, and the general election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.
Virginia’s statewide filing deadline is the 26th to take place in the 2020 election cycle. The next statewide filing deadline is on March 30 in New Jersey.