(The Center Square) – Many small businesses in Virginia never received federal funds from the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans after banks faced delays, businesses struggled with paperwork and all of the allocated money quickly was snatched up.
The $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act provided $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to offset some of these losses through the Paycheck Protection Program. These funds were to offset losses businesses faced from fewer customers because of COVID-19 fears or government policies that restricted or shut down their services.
Under the order of Gov. Ralph Northam, many nonessential businesses in Virginia will be forced to stay closed until May 8.
The federal Small Business Association said $8.7 billion was awarded through 40,371 Paycheck Protection Program loans in Virginia, representing 50 percent of the state's eligible payroll, according to Bloomberg News.
Banks that did not have a pre-existing relationship with SBA, the agency managing the loans, faced delays in processing the loans. According to a survey from the National Federation for Independent Business, 80 percent of businesses nationally still are waiting to receive their funds, and many of them do not know where they are in the process.
Nicole Riley, NFIB's Virginia state director, told The Center Square that small businesses’ success with the loans was varied. A lot of established businesses that have been around for 10, 20 or 30 years got their loans quickly. Many of the newer businesses have not received anything, however.
She said some businesses hadn’t had experience with these loans, which led to some errors or delayed filings, or they did not belong to a bank that had a relationship with the SBA.
Riley said Congress needs to approve additional funding because small businesses depend on it.
Federal lawmakers reached agreement Tuesday on a deal to replenish Paycheck Protection Program funds with an additional $310 billion as part of another COVID-19 relief bill.
Christopher Hatch, the communications director for SBA’s Mid-Atlantic region, told The Center Square the SBA is approving loans more rapidly than ever.
“In less than 14 days, SBA did more loans than we have in 14 years,” Hatch said. “Thousands of lenders – including well over 600 new SBA lenders – millions of applications, billions of dollars, thousands of people being put back to work, businesses across main street USA being able to survive.
"SBA provides assistance to small businesses in all stages of their journey – from access to capital and new markets to business training," Hatch said. "We encourage any small business experiencing difficulties during these challenging times to reach out to their local SBA district office or SBA partners like SCORE and Small Business Development Centers to discuss how we can help them start, grow, and endure.”