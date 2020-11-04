(The Center Square) – Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria will maintain her Virginia congressional seat after defeating Republican challenger Scott Taylor in a rematch for the 2nd Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. EST Wednesday. With 88% reporting, Luria had won 50.7% of the vote compared with Taylor’s 46.8%. Independent David Foster secured 2.5% of the vote.
With the victory, Luria won her second term representing the district. Luria defeated Taylor two years ago after Taylor's first term.
"Congratulations to Congresswoman Luria," Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. "Let us all hope that she is successful in her next two years as our representative in Washington."
All but one Virginia Congressional race was called by noon Wednesday, with the exception being incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s race for the 7th Congressional District seat. Republican challenger and Virginia state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, held a narrow lead.
In every race that has been called, Republicans and Democrats maintained control of the seats they held in the 2018 elections.