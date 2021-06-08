(The Center Square) – Virginia’s polls for the 2021 primary are open until 7 p.m. today, but this afternoon some counties are reporting low turnout numbers.
Democrats are choosing nominees for statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Republicans opted to choose their nominee through a convention process last month. Both parties are holding primary elections for municipal elections and House of Delegate elections throughout the commonwealth.
The Department of Elections has not released the total turnout numbers for the state as a whole and did not respond to a phone call from The Center Square. However, many counties have individually reported low turnout throughout the day.
As of around 2 p.m., only about 1.5% of Lynchburg voters had cast a vote. By 12:30, about 2.7% of Fairfax County voters casted a vote and as of 1:30, Prince William County had about a 2% turnout. Arlington County and the City of Alexandria had higher turnout as of 1:30, reaching about 6% and 6.6% respectively.
Some Democratic candidates have been making last-minute pushes to get their supporters to the polls throughout the day.
“Big, bold plans and experienced leadership,” Democratic frontrunner for governor Terry McAuliffe said in a tweet at 2:20. “That’s what it’s going to take to defeat Glenn Youngkin this November and keep Virginia blue.”
Former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, another candidate vying for the nomination, has been posting tweets periodically through election day.
“I’ve been having great conversations with Virginians about how they’re so excited to have someone to vote for and how they can’t wait to bring in fresh new leadership,” Carroll Foy said at about 3:20. “We can do this, Virginia! Go vote! Polls close at 7pm tonight. Thanks for following along!”
McAuliffe is the heavy favorite to win and has positioned himself as a pro-business Democrat who worked with Republicans when he was previously governor and the Republican Party controlled the General Assembly. Carroll Foy and other candidates have criticized McAuliffe on his record for not being progressive enough.
Other candidates include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter and Sen. Jennifer McClellan.
The winner will face off against Youngkin in the General election in November. Youngkin has run on his support for the police and pledged not to increase taxes if elected governor.
Virginia has an open primary, which means Democrats and Republicans can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.