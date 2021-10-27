(The Center Square) – Dozens of Loudoun County (Virginia) Public School students briefly walked out of classes this week chanting “Loudoun County protects rapists,” in protest over how the schools handled sexual assault.
The school board came under scrutiny after a student who was biologically male and wearing a skirt was charged with sexually assaulting a girl in a bathroom, then transferred to another school in the county where he was charged with sexually assaulting another girl. The student was found guilty on charges in the first incident and the charges are still pending in the second alleged incident.
About 75 students walked out at Broad Run High School, where the second sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.
The controversy escalated after the father of one of the victims was charged with disorderly conduct following a heated argument with school board members for how they handled the incident. The superintendent and the board have also faced accusations of attempting to cover up the assault allegations after an email came to light in which Superintendent Scott Ziegler informed the board of the assault allegations. Less than a month after he informed the board, he told the board during a public meeting that there was no record of assaults occurring in the school’s restrooms.
One board member, Beth Barts, has resigned from her position after exchanges with parents who are in a local parent group called Fight For Schools. The group is trying to recall members of the board.
A new state law supported by Democratic members of the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam required schools to create policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with the student’s gender identity, even if it does not match the student’s biological sex. The policy was criticized by many Republican leaders who warned that some students could abuse the policy.
The Loudoun County scandal has also carried over into the gubernatorial race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe. The election takes place next week, but early voting has already begun.
During an interview with Fox News, Youngkin called for Ziegler and the entire school board to resign.
“They’ve tried to hide it from parents, they’ve hidden it from the public and they actually endangered students by moving this young man who was in fact being prosecuted for a sexual assault into another school and enabled it to happen again,” Youngkin said. “This is gross negligence in its most extreme form. And I called for an investigation and that investigation needs to happen now.”
The Republican has also criticized McAuliffe for a statement in which he said parents should not be telling teachers what to teach. McAuliffe has defended his comments, saying that the state has a board of education and local school boards that craft the curriculum.