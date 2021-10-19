(The Center Square) – One Loudoun County School Board member resigned from her position after feuds with a parent group, which has been trying to recall her and other members of the school board.
In a statement, board member Beth Barts said she made her decision to resign after much thought and careful consideration and determined this was best for her and her family. The parent group, Fight For Schools, has fought the board on issues surrounding critical race theory and transgender policies and accused Barts of being disrespectful to constituents.
“While serving as the Leesburg representative on the Loudoun County School Board, I was afforded many deeply rewarding opportunities for which I am truly appreciative,” Barts said in her resignation announcement. “I am grateful to have had a role in empowering students to achieve academic and personal success in supportive and most importantly inclusive school environments. I am especially proud to have participated in helping steer the Loudoun County School System through the uncharted waters of educating students throughout a global pandemic. Though not an easy task, I remained committed to doing what was best for all of Loudoun County Public School students and staff.”
After the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that required school boards to adopt policies that guaranteed transgender students certain protections, the Loudoun County School Board adopted some of the most aggressive policies in the commonwealth. Similar to many other districts in Virginia, the board requires schools permit students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with whatever gender identity the student declares, regardless of biological sex, and allows students to participate in athletics and other activities based on gender identity.
However, the board went further by requiring teachers and staff to use the student’s preferred gender and name and stated that intentionally and persistently refusing to do so would violate policy.
The board came under further criticism after a student was charged with sexually assaulting a girl in a high school bathroom and then moved to another school where he was charged with sexually assaulting another girl. According to Scott Smith, the father of one of the victims, the assault was from a biological male student who was wearing a dress. He accused the school of trying to cover up the alleged assault, but the school board denied this.
Adding to the controversy, Smith was charged with disorderly conduct after getting into a heated argument with members of the school board over how they handled the incident and for their decision to transfer the student to another school. Smith subsequently filed a lawsuit against Loudoun County Schools.