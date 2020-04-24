(The Center Square) – With the response to COVID-19 pandemic continuing to harm Virginia’s economy, the General Assembly agreed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendments to delay a diesel fuel tax increase and to delay increased taxing authority for counties for about four months.
The House and Senate agreed to all of the governor’s recommendations for the transportation bill, which delayed the diesel tax increase for one year until July 1, 2021. The tax will then jump from 20.2 cents per gallon to 26.2 cents per gallon. Another amendment postpones the effective date of transient occupancy tax increases.
A gas tax increase will go into effect as planned. The tax will increase statewide by 10 cents per gallon over the course of two years and impose some regional gas taxes.
The transportation bill’s amendments were approved mostly along party lines.
The General Assembly also approved an amended budget that cut spending from earlier proposals and delayed the effective dates of a minimum wage increase and collective bargaining rights.
Lawmakers approved some amendments to gun control legislation, which allow the laws to go into effect. This includes legislation to allow local governments to impose additional regulations on guns and legislation that prohibits a person subject to protective orders from possessing a firearm.
Both chambers also approved an amendment that allows the Department of Corrections to release some prisoners who have one year or less remaining on their sentences to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.
“The laws passed this year by the General Assembly will protect Virginians from gun violence, make Virginia fairer and more equal, combat the climate change crisis, bolster our democracy, transform our transportation system, increase access to affordable health care and so much more,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in a statement. “Last fall we promised voters progress and we have delivered on that promise.”
Republicans have been critical of much of these changes, including expanded gun control, higher taxes, greater environmental regulations and the early release of prisoners.
“House Democrats authorized Governor Northam to grant early release from prison to hundreds of murderers, armed robbers and burglars,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said in a statement. “Over a third are deemed by the state to be at a high risk to reoffend. Flinging open the prison doors might make these criminals safer, but [they] put our communities at risk at the worst possible time.”
To promote social distancing, both chambers took unprecedented measures to conduct business. The House met outside under a tent, and the Senate met in the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia.