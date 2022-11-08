(The Center Square) – The Republican challenger hoping to unseat a Democratic incumbent in Virginia’s Second Congressional District had a 10-point lead with 95% of the vote tallied, but the race has yet to be called as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Jennifer Kiggans, who currently serves in the state Senate, had nearly 55% of the vote with only 5% yet to be counted. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria had 45% of the total vote. At the time of publication, Kiggans carried more than 128,000 votes and Luria carried more than 105,000.
The race was labeled by many analysts as the Republicans’ best chance to pick up a seat in Virginia and was expected to be one of the closest races in the country. With Republicans already flipping a handful of seats nationwide, a victory in the 2nd District would help narrow the gap the party needs to cover to take a majority control of the House of Representatives.
Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which Republicans were also seeking to flip, will remain in the hands of the Democratic Party. With 99% of the vote accounted for, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is projected to defeat Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Spanberger led Vega by 4 points at 11 p.m. At the time of publication, Spanberger had 51.9% of the total vote and Vega had 47.9% of the total vote.
The remaining incumbents won reelection bids.
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman will continue to represent the 1st District, Republican Rep. Bob Good will represent the 5th District, Republican Rep. Ben Cline will represent the 6th District and Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith will represent the 9th District.
Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott will continue to represent the 3rd District, Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin will represent the 4th District, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer will represent the 8th District, Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton will represent the 10th District and Rep. Gerry Connolly will represent the 11th District.