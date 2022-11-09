(The Center Square) – Republicans were able to flip one Congressional seat in Virginia Tuesday night, and the winner said the victory will help her restore American strength.
“We are here to celebrate a renewed commitment to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, in our community and on the world stage," Representative-elect Jen Kiggans said following her victory. "...Tomorrow starts the real work of restoring American strength.”
Kiggans said she will work to on the economy to restore jobs and help businesses. She said she will also work to ensure that parents can raise their children in safe and secure neighborhoods.
The representative-elect defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria by about 4 points o. Kiggans secured 52% of the total vote and Luria captured just 47.9% of the vote with 99% of the ballots tallied.
Kiggans, who has served in the state Senate for about three years, will represent the state’s 2nd District, beginning in January. Luria has represented the seat for two terms, but the swing district had previously been represented by Republicans. Despite serving in a swing district, Luria had voted with President Joe Biden 99% of the time and only voted with former President Donald Trump on 11% of issues. She was the only vulnerable Democrat to serve on the January 6th Committee, which she acknowledged could hurt her chances with some swing voters in the district.
While serving in the Virginia Senate, Kiggans supported a number of Republican policies, which has included broad tax cuts in the most recent budget bill, requiring schools to report to police when a student commits a sexual assault and expanding parental rights in education by allowing parents to opt their children out of sexually explicit coursework. During her campaign, she criticized Democratic policies, which she blamed for economic woes such as rising inflation rates. She campaigned on supporting low taxes and restraining government spending as solutions to improving the economy.
However, that success did not translate into additional pickups for Republicans in the state. The party failed to pick up seats in other districts it targeted as potentially winnable. At the end of the night, Democrats held six seats in Virginia’s Congressional delegation and Republicans held five.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto the 7th District in a tight race to beat Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Spanberger secured 51.8% of the total votes with 99% of the ballots tallied and Vega finished with just 47.9%, which gave the Democrats a slim 4-point victory in the swing district. At the time of publication, Spanberger had nearly 140,000 votes and Vega trailed with less than 130,000.
In another close race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao by nearly five percentage points. Wexton secured 52.8% of the vote and Cao took in just 47% of the vote. At the time of publication, the incumbent had more than 152,000 votes and Cao trailed with fewer than 136.000.
Democrats finished strong in their safe incumbencies, which are the 3rd District, the 4th District, the 8th District and the 11th District. Republicans also finished strong in their safe incumbencies, which are the 1st District, the 5th District, the 6th District and the 9th District.