(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling.
Paul Goldman, who is a former chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth that would have required the state to hold state House elections in 2022. In his lawsuit, he claimed the 2021 elections were unconstitutional because the district lines did not reflect population changes shown in the 2020 census.
Judge David J. Novack ruled Goldman did not have standing to sue and dismissed the case. Judge Stephanie Thacker and Judge Raymond Jackson concurred with the opinion.
“The court hereby grants defendants’ motion to dismiss … and dismiss with prejudice this case,” the judge ruled. “This case is now closed.”
Goldman claimed he had standing to sue by arguing he intended to run for office after the districts were adjusted to reflect the new population numbers. However, the judge noted Goldman did not file any forms to qualify himself as a candidate for his district. In his ruling, the judge said that standing cannot be met by a generalized grievance that is common to all members of the public.
The court also ruled he did not have standing to sue as a voter because he did not suffer an injury in relation to his right to vote. Goldman claimed the district lines, because they were not adjusted for the new census numbers, prevented districts from having proper representation.
“He has not shown that he suffered an individualized disadvantage due to residing in an underrepresented House of Delegates district,” the ruling said.
The ruling stated District 78, where Goldman resides, has 1.69% fewer people than an ideal district, if an ideal district is exact proportional representation. Therefore, the court ruled that Goldman’s district actually benefited from overrepresentation.
In a statement, Attorney General Jason Miyares applauded the court for its decision.
“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional,” Miyares said. “Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard. I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections.”
Because the court’s ruling only addressed Goldman’s legal standing, it did not comment on whether the elections were constitutional. A different person could file a separate lawsuit.
After delays from the federal government on the census data, Virginia ultimately adopted new district lines in December of last year. This was more than a month after the House elections, which prevented the state from using the new maps in the 2021 elections. However, they were approved in time for the 2022 elections.