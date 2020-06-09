(The Center Square) – Removal of the statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond has been put on hold after a Richmond Circuit Court judge granted an injunction to stop it.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the Department of General Services last week to remove the 130-year-old statue "as soon as possible." He said the statue represents a legacy of racism that honors division, rather than unity.
Judge Bradley B. Cavedo issued a temporary injunction Monday night that said the state is a party to a deed recorded in March 1890, The Associated Press reported. In the deed, the state accepted the statue, pedestal and ground the two sit on and agreed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” them, AP reported.
The injunction was part of a lawsuit against Northam and the Department of General Services brought by William C. Gregory.