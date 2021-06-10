(The Center Square) – Recreational marijuana use and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana are set to become legal July 1 in Virginia, but one commission is urging lawmakers to increase the penalty on those possessing large amounts.
If a person possesses more than one ounce and below a pound of marijuana, they will be over the legal limit and subject to a $25 civil fine. If a person possesses more than a pound of marijuana, that person would be guilty of a felony. Sale will not be legal until Jan. 1 2024.
Mark Gribbin, the project leader on the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission’s marijuana study, is urging lawmakers to introduce a misdemeanor penalty for certain levels of marijuana possession somewhere in between the misdemeanor and the felony. He said in a meeting the penalties are not as graduated as JLARC recommended.
He did not say at what point the misdemeanor should kick in.
The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is urging lawmakers to reject any changes that would heighten penalties for possessing large amounts of marijuana.
“In the 2022 General Assembly, the focus should be on expediting safe, regulated retail sales, not finding new ways to criminalize Virginians for a legal substance,” the organization said in a statement. “Send a message to the legislative members of JLARC to reject the proposed new crime.”
The law includes social equity licenses designed to favor communities that have been disproportionately targeted by the war on drugs. JLARC also recommended some changes to the criteria to better meet those goals.