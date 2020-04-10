(The Center Square) – A group of gun-rights advocates has filed an injunction against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and State Police Superintendent Gary Settle to halt the temporary shut down of indoor gun ranges.
Northam signed an executive order that temporarily closed businesses he deemed to be for recreation and entertainment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Along with indoor gun ranges, the order included movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys. He also ordered restaurants and bars to cease dine-in services.
“The Governor knows indoor ranges are not dangerous,” SafeSide Lynchburg said in a Facebook post. “His Executive Order allows police to use indoor ranges with no restrictions on the number of officers on the range and no social distancing requirements before, during, or after shooting.”
SafeSide Lynchburg, a shooting range and training facility in Lynchburg, was joined by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and the Association of Virginia Gun Ranges in filing the injunction Thursday.
The complaint argues Northam's executive order violated Article I, Section 13 of the Virginia Constitution, which guarantees “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Although the governor is allowed to take on more power during a time of crisis, the groups do not believe this action falls within his power. The complaint cites Article 44 of the Virginia Constitution, which puts limits on such authority.
The relevant part of Article 44 reads: “Nothing in this chapter is to be construed to … empower the Governor, any political subdivision, or any other governmental authority to in any way limit or prohibit the rights of the people to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by Article I, Section 13 of the Constitution of Virginia or the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, including the otherwise lawful possession, carrying, transportation, sale, or transfer of firearms except to the extent necessary to ensure public safety in any place or facility designated or used by the Governor, any political subdivision of the Commonwealth, or any other governmental entity as an emergency shelter or for the purpose of sheltering persons.”
Northam’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square at the time of publication.