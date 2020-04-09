(The Center Square) – The number of initial unemployment claims in Virginia jumped for the third consecutive week as a result of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Virginia for the week ending April 4 were 149,758, up 37,261 – or 33 percent – from the 112,497 claims filed the previous week.
Initial claims in Virginia the two previous weeks had increased 147 percent (week ending March 28) and 1,633 percent (week ending March 21).
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 4 were 6.6 million – down 261,00 from the adjusted level of 6.9 million for the week ending March 28. The March 28 total represented the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever.