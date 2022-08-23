(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning.
Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with Democrats backing the bill and Republicans in opposition. The bill imposes a 15% minimum corporate tax rate for large corporations. It also includes a methane fee and adds funding for clean energy projects. The legislation reduces the deficit, but most of the deficit reduction will not be realized in the short term.
“I suspect many companies are still digesting it and don’t really know how it will hit them yet,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square.
Raising the corporate minimum tax, Haner warned, will not only affect people at the top of large corporations. Rather, he said it will likely reduce dividends that millions of Virginians rely on for their retirement accounts, regardless of income level. He said the new methane fee will end up in retail energy prices, which will affect all Virginians, including those who are low-income earners.
“At the end of the day, only people can pay a tax and it is impossible to tax only the rich,” Haner added. “Anybody who thinks you can tax a business and not tax the workers and investors is wrong.”
The IRA seeks to reduce inflation by shrinking deficit spending by nearly $300 billion, but little of the deficit reduction actually occurs in the short term and is not likely to relieve inflation that many Virginians are struggling with right now, according to Marc Joffe, a senior policy analyst at the Reason Foundation.
Joffe told The Center Square only $18 billion of the deficit reduction will occur through fiscal year 2026 and referred to the bill’s name as “false advertising.” He said a large part of the estimated deficit reduction would come through harsher tax enforcement from the IRS, but that it takes time to recruit agents, train them and then wait for the additional revenue to kick in.
The legislation also increases spending on green energy, which includes funding for electric vehicle charging stations. However, Joffe said there are questions about whether the industry can ramp up to use all of that capacity and the country may not have access to enough of the rare earth minerals necessary. He cautioned the bill could create waste in the economy, which is always a concern with large spending bills.
Lawmakers approved the IRA as an alternative to Biden’s Build Back Better proposal. The bill was a compromise that moderate Democrats, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, agreed to, which helped the legislation get the necessary votes to pass.