(The Center Square) – Virginia's business tax climate ranked just outside the top half of states, according to the Tax Foundation’s annual State Business Tax Climate Index, which was released this week.
The commonwealth ranked 26th out of the 50 states for its overall business tax climate for 2021 – a slight dip from its ranking of 25th from the previous year. The state ranked outside of the top half in three of five categories.
The unemployment insurance tax was Virginia’s worst category, ranking 46th. These taxes on employers fund the state’s unemployment insurance fund to provide unemployment benefits. The state dropped five spots in this category since last year’s index.
Virginia’s second-worst category was individual taxes, which matched last year's ranking at 35th. The state’s top individual income tax rate is 5.75%, and Virginia had the ninth-highest state and local income taxes per capita at $1,542. The total state and local tax burden was around the median at 9.3%, the 27th highest in the U.S.
The commonwealth ranked 27th in property taxes, which was a five-spot improvement from the previous year's ranking. State and local property tax collections per capita were $1,652, which is the 16th-highest in the country. It had the 21st-lowest property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value at 0.86%.
Virginia performed better in corporate taxes and sales taxes, in which it ranked 16th and 11th, respectively. Virginia has a 6% corporate tax rate, and the state sales tax is 5.3%, which is the 19th lowest in the U.S. The combined state and local sales tax rate was 5.65%, which was the ninth lowest. Its cigarette tax was 30 cents on a pack, which was the second lowest, and its gasoline tax rate was 29.4 cents a gallon, which is 21st lowest. The state and local general sales tax per capita was $479, which was the seventh lowest.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square the state may be on its way to a worse ranking in the future.
“Mediocrity is nothing to be proud of, but it can get worse and probably will for a while,” Haner said.
In a budget signed earlier this year, the state granted county governments greater autonomy in levying certain taxes. Republicans, who opposed the legislation, estimated these taxes could amount to more $500 million in additional local taxes statewide, depending on what counties choose to levy.
Counties will be able to impose a meals tax up to 6% and an amusement tax up to 10% without seeking approval from the General Assembly.