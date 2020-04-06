(The Center Square) – Updated COVID-19 projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations paint an improved picture for Virginia.
IHME, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, now forecasts Virginia will reach a peak of 59 daily COVID-19 deaths on April 22.
Early last week, the IHME model showed Virginia would reach a high of 31 COVID-19 deaths a day on May 25. It now forecasts fewer COVID-19 deaths in the state by Aug. 4 – 1,401 rather than 1,897. IHME released updated projections Sunday.
The new projections show Virginia will reach a hospital-resource-use peak on April 20 rather than May 28. On April 20, the model suggests Virginia will have a shortage of 231 intensive care unit beds, which is higher than last week's forecast shortage of 166 ICU beds.
As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,878 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 54 deaths – and 497 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 9,687 deaths in the U.S., with nearly 389,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.