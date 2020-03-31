(The Center Square) – New projections released this week by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations forecasts Virginia will not reach its peak for daily COVID-19 deaths until late May.
IHME, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, said its model shows Virginia will reach a high of 31 COVID-19 deaths a day on May 25. It forecasts 1,897 COVID-19 deaths in the state by Aug. 4.
The model shows Virginia will reach a hospital-resource-use peak on May 28, when 3,319 hospital beds are predicted to be needed, including 495 intensive care unit beds. IHME says Virginia has 6,581 hospital beds available, so an overall bed shortage is not forecast. However, the state has 329 ICU beds, which would result in a shortage of 166 ICU beds.
To develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization versus capacity over the next four months, IHME used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from the World Health Organization and local and national governments and data on hospital capacity and utilization. It also observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations.
Nationally, IHME forecasts 83,967 deaths by Aug. 4, reaching a peak of 2,214 deaths on April 15. At the national peak, IHME's model shows the U.S. will have a hospital bed shortage of 54,046 beds, including a shortage of 13,856 ICU beds.
"In addition to a large number of deaths from COVID-19, the epidemic in the U.S. will place a load well beyond the current capacity of hospitals to manage, especially for ICU care," IHME Director Christopher J.L. Murray said. "These estimates can help inform the development and implementation of strategies to mitigate this gap, including reducing non-COVID-19 demand for services and temporarily increasing system capacity."
IHME said the projections also are based on the assumption of continued strong social distancing and other protective measures.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order Monday through June 10, unless it is rescinded by executive order.
As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,250 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 27 deaths – and 165 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 3,168 deaths in the U.S., with more than 165,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.