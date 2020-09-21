(The Center Square) – Virginia House and Senate committees are advancing bills that put restrictions on landlords designed to protect tenants who have suffered economic loss as a result of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the House General Laws Committee advanced Senate Bill 5088, which would require landlords to establish a payment plan for tenants who are behind on rent before they can be evicted. The committee conformed that bill to a similar bill, House Bill 5064.
The conformed legislation would require any landlord who owns more than four rental dwelling units or has more than a 10% interest in more than four dwelling units to provide a written notice to the tenants, informing them of the total owed and provide a payment plan for them to catch up. It includes a sunset provision so the bill expires July 1, 2021.
The Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology advanced the House version of the bill last week after conforming it to the Senate version. Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, the sponsor of the House version of the bill, is working with Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, the sponsor of the Senate version, and expects to reach an agreement on some minor differences in a joint conference committee.
The Senate committee advanced two other bills Friday that already had passed the House but did not have similar or equivalent bills introduced in the Senate.
House Bill 5115, also sponsored by Price, would clarify a current law that prevents landlords from evicting a tenant if the tenant has been affected negatively by COVID-19. The bill would clarify that a person could not be evicted for 60 days if they can show a partial or full loss of wages. The bill will expire 90 days after the state of emergency ends.
“So that the courts can have a single understanding of it will especially help those that may rent from excluded landlords or not be eligible for relief and might otherwise fall through that loophole,” Price said during the hearing.
The Senate committee also advanced House Bill 5106, which would prohibit a landlord from reporting negative credit information a person accrues because of economic losses caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.