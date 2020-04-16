(The Center Square) – The Virginia House will be reconvening outdoors in less than a week amid fears of spreading COVID-19, but Republicans say Democratic leadership has left them in the dark about how it will function.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, announced two weeks ago the chamber would reconvene outside Wednesday so lawmakers could be spread apart while in session. The delegates also will wear masks, and a tent will be set up in case of rain.
Some of the other specifics, such as how the votes will be tallied or whether the session will be live streamed, remain unclear. Filler-Corn’s office and House Clerk Suzette Denslow did not respond to requests for comment from The Center Square.
Garren Shipley, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Democratic leadership has not told Republicans, either. He said the caucus also has not been briefed on Filler-Corn’s consideration to allow remote votes. Rather, he said he is learning all of this information from the media.
“We have yet to see the speaker’s plan for this session,” Shipley told The Center Square in an email. “I’m not sure how the House will conduct business outdoors. We don’t know how members will be able to hear each other, how the votes will be taken, or any number of other important details. There has been some talk about a ’remote’ session, but we haven’t heard any details about that, either.”
The Senate, on the other hand, has been more transparent about how it will function under these circumstances. Rather than meeting outside, the Senate will meet in the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
Susan Schaar, the clerk of the Senate, told The Center Square a table will be set up for each member and the members will be 10 feet apart. Senators will use their voting consoles from the chamber, and the vote tallies will be projected to be visible for everyone. The session will be live streamed online, as usual, and the chamber plans to communicate with the House electronically.
Senators will be given their own microphone, and they will wear masks to enhance sanitary conditions. Gloves also will be available, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Schaar said.
Both chambers will reconvene primarily to consider Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendments to legislation, including proposed spending cuts to the biennial budget because of lower revenue projections caused by the economic effects of the response to COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the commonwealth had 6,889 confirmed cases, including 208 deaths, and 1,114 total hospitalizations as of Thursday morning. The U.S. has more than 670,000 confirmed cases and at least 34,233 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
