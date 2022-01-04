(The Center Square) – Hundreds of drivers remain stuck on Interstate 95 because of poor traffic conditions caused by a snow storm, which has prompted Virginia House Republicans to urge Gov. Ralph Northam to deploy the National Guard to assist.
At the time of publication, the National Guard has not been deployed, but state and local emergency personnel have been working to clear the roadways, reroute drivers and provide some supplies to those who remain stranded.
“The situation on Interstate 95 is untenable,” Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement. “Travelers are trapped – some for nearly 24 hours. But now isn’t the time to place blame for what went wrong. It’s time to get help to those in need.”
“Local first responders are doing everything they can, but with so many people stranded, the Commonwealth needs to bring all of its resources to bear,” Gilbert said. “It’s not enough for the men, women, and the heavy vehicles of the Virginia National Guard to be ‘available.’ They need to be activated to bring aid to those who need it and to help get the Interstate open again. The best time to do this was last night. The second best time is now. Keeping our citizens safe and our highways open are two core functions of government at which we must not fail.”
In an update in the morning, Northam said the state is connecting drivers with support.
“An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed,” Northam said. “While sunlight is expected to help [the Virginia Department of Transportation] clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95.”
The Center Square reached out to the governor's office to ask whether he is considering use of the National Guard and for an estimate about when the roadways will be clear, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Parts of Virginia were hit with heavy snow Monday. Some localities got more than 14 inches of snow and more than 100,000 people are still without electricity.