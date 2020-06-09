(The Center Square) – Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to condemn nationwide calls to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis Police custody and the protests it has spawned.
"As national, state, and local Democrats across the country have begun to acquiesce to calls to ‘defund the police,’ it is crucial that Gov. Northam and Virginia Democrats condemn this destructive position," said Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. "The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are men and women of good character who put their lives on the line daily to protect their fellow citizens, regardless of their race or station in life."
At a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon, Northam did not directly address defunding the police, but he did say he had a "frank" discussion with leaders of the police chiefs' association "about the pain so many Americans are feeling right now and the protests over policing in communities of color."
Northam said the discussion included steps that need to be taken to move forward with policies that protect communities and how police handle other social issues.
The governor indicated he planned to meet with activists and other stakeholders.
"This is an opportunity for serious reform," Northam said. "And we have to be serious about how we do it. This includes listening and learning from wise and thoughtful people."
Last year, Northam faced accusations of racism and calls for his resignation when a photo from his yearbook was released that showed a man in a Ku Klux Klan outfit standing next to a man wearing blackface. He first admitted he was one of the men in the photograph, but later backtracked and said he was neither person.