(The Center Square) – Several Senate-passed police and prison reform bills have jumped another hurdle after advancing through the Virginia House Courts of Justice Committee.
The bills include proposals to put restrictions on police departments buying military surplus items, grant the attorney general more oversight of police departments and allow for reduced sentences and expungement of records. Some of the bills passed with minor changes to the original bill and may have to be worked out in a joint conference committee.
Senate Bill 5030, a comprehensive reform bill, advanced on a 13-7 vote Tuesday. The bill puts restrictions on police departments purchasing armored vehicles, weaponized vehicles, military surplus weapons and other military surplus items. The bill also expands the decertification standard to allow officers to be decertified for engaging in any serious misconduct. Current law has a strict set of criteria that must be met before an officer can be decertified.
The bill also compels the Criminal Justice Services Board to create a statewide standard of conduct, which officers would be held to. It also requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to provide a uniform minimum standard of training for officers, which must include de-escalation training.
Under the proposed legislation, police department funding from the state could be at risk if the Department of State Police finds the agency is engaged in biased or other bad policing practices and does not take state-mandated action to fix those problems.
The committee also advanced legislation that would allow the state's attorney general to file a civil lawsuit against a police department if he believes they are engaged in a pattern of practices that deprives a person of legal rights protected under state or federal law. Senate Bill 5024 advanced, 13-7.
Other bills that advanced through the committee include Senate Bill 5043, which establishes an automatic expungement of records for certain crimes, and Senate Bill 5034, which expands the earned sentence credit program to provide more opportunity for people to be released early from prison.