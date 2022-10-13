(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility and renewable energy markets, according to the governor’s office. The investment will add 26,000 square feet to its facility and is expected to create 165 new jobs.
“Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”
The governor approved a $551,500 grant through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Halifax County with the project. Another $220,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission will also support the project. The company will also receive support for employee training through the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
In addition to those grants, Hitachi is eligible for two more grant programs. This includes the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, which could reward up to $100,000 to assist with the expansion. It also includes the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, which could reward up to $500,000 to help with the expansion. If the company receives the maximum grants through both of these programs, the project could receive more than $1.3 million in total grant funding.
“Hitachi Energy’s decision to reinvest in its Halifax County facility is a testament to Southern Virginia’s skilled manufacturing workforce and integrated transportation network that allows the company to extend its market reach,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “We look forward to a continued partnership with this expansion, which further secures the future longevity of Hitachi Energy in the Commonwealth.”
Hitachi employs more than 720 people in Virginia, which includes about 370 workers at the Halifax County facility. The company’s global headquarters is in Switzerland and its North American headquarters is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.