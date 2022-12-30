(The Center Square) – Firearms, Virginia school boards and marijuana were among the topics covered in The Center Square’s top stories that drew the most interest from readers in 2022.
Below is a roundup of Virginia’s top 10 stories from The Center Square between Jan. 1-Dec. 28 based on reader views. The top stories of 2022, listed in order from one to 10, include:
Marijuana remains in legal gray area 16 months after Virginia legalization – Nov. 1
Marijuana remains in a legal gray area in Virginia 16 months after the state legalized the possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes. The state has not established a legal means of acquiring marijuana for non-medical uses, though possession and use became legal in July 2021.
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities –Oct. 17
More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations.
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute – July 29
Several school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools’ decision to fire a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
Gun sales are collapsing in Virginia – July 19
In Virginia, gun sales are falling, but at a slower pace the national decline. There were a total of 278,978 FBI firearm background checks in the state in the first half of 2022 compared to 351,987 in the first six months of 2021 -- a 20.7% reduction and the 23rd largest decline among states.
This is the income a family needs to cover normal living expenses in Virginia – April 26
According to the Family Budget Calculator published by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy, an average family of four can expect its living expenditures in 2022 to total $86,718. This model assumes a family of two adults and two children - aged four and eight - and a modest yet adequate standard of living. Cost estimates include expenses related to housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, taxes, and other necessities.
Menthol cigarettes ban could cost Virginia more than $121M in first year – March 7
If the proposed Food and Drug Administration ban on menthols was to go into effect, the commonwealth would lose more than $121.6 million in its first full year of implementation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The losses would be caused by lower excise tax revenue, lower sales tax revenue and lower Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payments.
This is the top ranking school district in Virginia –Oct. 19
According to data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, Falls Church City Public Schools in Falls Church, Virginia, ranks as the best school district in the state. Niche based its ranking on a weighted index of several measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country –Sept. 22
Heading into the Nov. 8 election, a race between Democrat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican challenger state Sen. Jen Kiggans was projected to be one of the closest in the country by FiveThirtyEight. Kiggans ended up winning the election.
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws – Oct. 2
Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a judge deems him or her to be a threat to himself or others, even if that person has not been convicted of a crime, charged with a crime or even accused of a crime.
Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month –Nov. 7
Virginians eligible for food stamps continued to receive emergency allotments through November based on federal approval. About a month after this story was published, the Virginia Department of Social Services announced emergency benefits would be released in December as well.