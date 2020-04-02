(The Center Square) – A gun-rights group has said it will file a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to temporarily close indoor gun ranges as a means to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gun ranges were forced to temporarily close as part of Northam’s executive order that mandated the closure of all recreational and entertainment venues. Along with indoor gun ranges, the order to close included gyms, theaters and bowling alleys. He also forced bars and restaurants to stop dine-in options.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) does not believe the governor has this level of authority, even in a time of crisis.
VCDL President Philip Van Cleave told The Center Square the governor does not have the constitutional authority to close gun ranges. He cited Article 44 of the Virginia Constitution, which puts limits on a governor’s authority during the time of a crisis.
Part of Article 44 reads: “Nothing in this chapter is to be construed to … empower the Governor, any political subdivision, or any other governmental authority to in any way limit or prohibit the rights of the people to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by Article I, Section 13 of the Constitution of Virginia or the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, including the otherwise lawful possession, carrying, transportation, sale, or transfer of firearms except to the extent necessary to ensure public safety in any place or facility designated or used by the Governor, any political subdivision of the Commonwealth, or any other governmental entity as an emergency shelter or for the purpose of sheltering persons.”
Many indoor gun ranges have walls between shooters and other means of social distancing can be effectively enforced, Van Cleave said. Rather than closing the gun ranges, he said Northam could restrict the number of people allowed in them at one time or put restrictions on how close people can be to each other. He said these would be better alternatives.
Van Cleave said many of these gun ranges will have a hard time staying in business if they are closed for months. He said VCDL has not decided when it would file the lawsuit, but that it must happen soon.
The governor's office did not respond to emails or phone calls from The Center Square requesting comment. Attempts to reach gun range owners also were unsuccessful.
As of Thursday evening, the Virginia Department of Health reported Virginia has 1,706 COVID-19 cases, 246 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. The country has more than 240,000 cases and more than 5,810 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.