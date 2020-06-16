(The Center Square) – Second Amendment advocates are suing Virginia over a law that will prohibit a person from purchasing more than one handgun in a 30-day period unless that person has a concealed carry permit or fits another exemption.
One of the plaintiffs, Valerie Trojan, intends to buy more than one handgun during a single transaction at Brothers N Arms Inc. in Goochland after the law goes into effect July 1. Trojan and Brothers N Arms are both plaintiffs in the lawsuit, along with Second Amendment groups Gun Owners of America and the Virginia Citizens Defense League.
The lawsuit argues the law illegally restricts the right to bear arms, which is protected in Article 1, Section 13 of the Virginia Constitution. It argues, based on case law, that the right to acquire a firearm is part of the right to keep and bear firearms and the restriction is a gross overreaching infringement on that right.
Because the law is intended to curtail gun trafficking, the lawsuit argues the restriction assumes every person is a gun trafficker unless the person proves he or she is not a gun trafficker by passing an enhanced criminal background check in which the person must respond to intrusive inquires about why he or she needs more than one handgun within this time period.
“The statute’s restriction is jurisprudentially indistinguishable from arbitrary rationing or numerical limits on any other enumerated rights,” such as purchasing a Bible or publishing a newspaper, the lawsuit argues.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring intends to defend the commonwealth in the lawsuit, according to a statement from his press secretary, Charlotte Gomer.
“Both this law and the other gun violence prevention measures that were passed during this year’s legislative session are constitutional, and Attorney General Herring is prepared to go to court to defend their constitutionality,” Gomer said. “These new gun safety measures were put in place to keep Virginians and their communities and loved ones safe, and that is Attorney General Herring’s top priority.”
A hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 25.
Any person found guilty of violating the law will be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. The legislation is part of a series of gun control bills pushed by Democratic leadership after the party flipped the House and the Senate from red to blue in 2019.
Antique firearms are not subject to the limit, and transactions between close family members are exempt. Purchases by law enforcement agencies, licensed private security companies and licensed firearm dealers also are exempt.