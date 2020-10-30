(The Center Square) – A conservative legal foundation is cheering a Virginia court decision that ensures ballots are counted only if they are properly postmarked or the post office can verify they were sent on time.
Similar to other states during the 2020 election, Virginia will count absentee ballots received after Election Day as long as the ballots are postmarked by Tuesday and received by noon Nov. 6.
The state planned to count ballots that were not postmarked or were illegibly postmarked as long as they were received by the Nov. 6 deadline, but a court ruled doing so violated state law.
Under the court’s ruling, a ballot received late that is not postmarked or illegibly postmarked will be counted only if the post office can verify the ballot was sent on time through a bar code.
“The granular processes of this election will be watched and discussed nationally like no other before,” Logan Churchwell, a spokesperson for the Public Interest Legal Foundation, told The Center Square. The foundation led the lawsuit against the state that led to the ruling.
“At least in Virginia, we should not be hearing panicked stories about absentee ballots arriving late and being counted in violation of specific law,” Churchwell said. “Every chance to minimize such scenarios helps the nation move forward with the eventual results.”
The Center Square reached out to Attorney General Mark Herring’s office several times for comment but did not receive a response. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Charlotte Gomer, a spokesperson for Herring, accused the group of trying to suppress votes.
“Yet again, Republicans have gone to court to try and suppress the vote,” Gomer said. “Attorney General Herring has made voter protection and election integrity a top priority over the past few months, and he remains dedicated to making sure that any legally cast vote in Virginia counts.”
The attorney general is considering an appeal, but Gomer did not respond to a request from The Center Square asking whether that decision has been made.
Churchwell said the accusation of voter suppression was “laughable.”
“The ‘voter suppression’ claim by the Commonwealth attorneys is more laughable than ever,” Churchwell said. “The Foundation successfully defended a law passed by the incumbent legislature and signed by the current governor.”
Residents who are registered to vote can drop off absentee ballots at any local registrar's office or voter satellite office on or before Election Day and at polling places on Election Day. The ballots also can be sent through the mail.