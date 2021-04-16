(The Center Square) – A conservative group is seeking a recall election for the Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney, alleging that he has failed to prosecute people who have committed certain crimes.
Stand Up Virginia is collecting signatures for a petition to have the recall election. The group alleges Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has disregarded state law and not sought justice for victims.
The group says Descano has refused to prosecute, completely dismissed or entered into inequitable plea deals for the following offenses: solicitation and production of child pornogrophy, incestuous sexual assault of a minor, domestic violence, elder abuse and animal abuse.
“We the People of Virginia are standing up to Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano,” Stand Up Virginia President Brenda Tillit said in a statement.
“After failed attempts for almost a year imploring our local legislators to rein in his power through budget reductions, we now know that victims and their parents are being dismissed, silenced, and denigrated by Mr. Descano,” Tillit said. “We are placing his removal in the hands of our citizens by launching a recall petition to ensure everyone is aware of the egregious nature of his actions.”
Descano’s office did not reply to a request for comment from The Center Square.
Virginia law allows citizens to file a petition to recall for misuse of office, neglect of duty and incompetence in performance, among other things. For a recall election, the group must collect enough signatures from people in his jurisdiction to match 10% of the number of votes cast in the previous election for that office, which will be more than 29,000 signatures.