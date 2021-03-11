(The Center Square) – With more than 10% of the population fully vaccinated and some ongoing struggles with COVID-19 vaccine registration, Virginia is in line for nearly $40 million in federal money to help with vaccination efforts.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, announced the $38.6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to pay for staff to administer vaccines and create mobile vaccine sites across the commonwealth.
“Getting shots into the arms is what will end this pandemic,” the senators said in a news release. “That is why we’re glad to see these federal dollars will provide support for vaccination efforts throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has the opportunity to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3.1 million vaccine doses have been distributed in Virginia as of Wednesday. Nearly 20% of the population had received at least one dose.
Both senators voted for the federal government’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which was signed Thursday by President Joe Biden. Kane said the state should receive around $3.8 billion from the legislation.
“I will be the first to acknowledge that this bill is not perfect. I am glad that as the Senate considered this legislation, we made some important changes to target aid where it is most badly needed as millions of Americans remain out of work, state and local governments continue to lay off workers and small businesses struggle to keep their doors open,” Warner said.
Warner pushed to include $17 billion to expand high-speed internet services across the country. According to the senator, 700,000 Virginias still lack access to high-speed internet. Overall, according to the Federal Communications Commission, about 21 million Americans do not have high-speed access.
“I’m especially proud that I was able to work with President Biden and my colleagues to add funding to expand access to high-speed internet, which is a necessity, not a luxury, during COVID-19,” Warner said. “The $17 billion we secured to help expand broadband infrastructure and affordability represents the largest-ever federal investment of its kind and will be a significant boost to our economy as we work to rebuild and recover from COVID-19.”