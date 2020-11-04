(The Center Square) – Bob Good will keep Virginia’s 5th Congressional District Republican after defeating Democratic candidate Cameron Webb, but two other key races still were too close to call Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press called the race for Good at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, with 90% of counties reporting as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Good received 53.5% of the vote to Webb’s 46.4%.
“[Tuesday night] is a victory for conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free market capitalism and the importance of faith and family,” Good said in a statement.
Webb conceded in a statement and congratulated Good, saying he looks forward to continuing to engage with Good “as we move forward from this election in a unified way.”
Good defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman in a primary challenge earlier this year. Riggleman’s conservative record came under scrutiny from within the Republican Party for his votes on immigration, health care and other issues. He also officiated a gay wedding.
Other key Virginia races are too close to call. With 88% of the vote reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria is leading Republican challenger Scott Taylor 50.7% to 46.2% in the 2nd Congressional District.
Taylor held Virginia's 2nd Congressional District from 2017 to 2019, but Luria gained control for the Democrats in 2019. The district previously had been in Republican hands since 2011.
In another tight race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, challenger and state Del. Nick Freitas is narrowly leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger by 213 votes. With 85% of the vote reporting in, Freitas has received 199,786 votes to Spanberger’s 199,513 votes. Freitas has 50.034% of the vote so far.
Other House races in Virginia were relatively decisive. Of the remaining eight seats, Democrats maintained control of five and Republicans maintained control of three, with all of the incumbents winning.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner decisively defeated challenger Daniel Gade with 55.6% of the vote to 44.4%, with 91% of the vote reporting in.
Virginia also went for former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential election.