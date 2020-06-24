(The Center Square) – The Republican Party has chosen its candidate to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in Virginia: Daniel Gade, an Iraq war veteran who served in President George W. Bush and President Donald Trump's administrations.
“My goal is to serve God, serve America and serve my family,” Gade told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night at a watch party in Fairfax County after the election results came in.
Gade, who secured key endorsements and was the favorite going into election night, won the three-way contest with 67.5 percent of the vote and took the majority of votes in virtually every city and county in the commonwealth.
Alissa Baldwin won 18.1 percent of the vote, and Thomas Speciale garnered 14.5 percent.
“I can’t beat Mark Warner,” Gade said in his victory speech. “But we can together.”
Gade, who never has held political office, will face off with Warner, the two-term incumbent senator and former governor of Virginia, in November’s general election. Gade, however, doesn’t see his lack of experience in office as a weakness.
“People are sick of career politicians,” Gade told The Center Square in an interview after his victory speech. He said people are sick of what establishment candidates have to offer and said Warner continues to drift further to the left with New York U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democratic party.
In his speech, Gade said Warner has ceased to represent Virginia values. In one example, he said Warner supported a federal bailout for local governments that are in an economic downturn because of mismanagement, which would take money from Virginians and send it to different parts of the country.
Gade told The Center Square he seeks to be a unifying force in the country and his success in each Virginia locality reflects that. He said he plans to build coalitions, build bridges and discuss issues he said Republicans have been silent on or unsuccessful with: health care, education and the environment.
“I’m a new kind of candidate,” Gade said. “I’m a new kind of politician.”
The general election is Nov. 3. Warner did not have to run in a Democratic primary.