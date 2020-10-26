(The Center Square) – Four Virginia cities will be able to approve the construction of a casino if residents pass referendums to do so on their local ballots in the November election.
Supporters of the referendums say the casinos would boost economic activity and tax revenue for the localities and provide additional funding for public schools. Opponents, many of which are local church groups, claim it would damage morale and yield gambling problems.
Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth are the four cities that will have the referendum on their ballots after Gov. Ralph Northam signed bipartisan legislation that would permit these localities to authorize the construction of casinos. The commonwealth is one of nine states that does not have any casinos, which means residents must travel out of state to gamble.
“I ask that citizens study all of the information that’s been provided by the city and make an informed choice about this issue,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones told The Center Square.
Under the legislation, less than 10% of the accumulated tax revenue would go to local governments. Localities would receive 6% of the first $200 million of adjusted gross receipts, 7% of adjusted gross receipts between $200 million and $400 million and 8% of adjusted gross receipts that exceed $400 million.
Eight-tenths of a percent would go to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, and two-tenths of a percent would go to the Family and Children’s Trust Fund. If the casino is operated by a Virginia Indian Tribe, 1% will go to the Virginia Indigenous People’s Trust Fund.
The rest of the tax revenue, which will account for more than 90% of revenue, would be allocated to public schools throughout the commonwealth.
Local governments already begun negotiations with potential casinos for their locality.
Danville’s casino would be located at 1100 West Main St., which used to be the Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division location. The $400 million casino would be operated by Caesars Entertainment and would provide about 900 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs. It would include a 300-room hotel.
Bristol’s casino would be located at 500 Gate City Hwy., which is the former location of the Bristol Mall. The $400 million casino would be operated by Hard Rock International and would provide about 3,000 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs. It would include a 600-1,000-room hotel and space for 50 stores and restaurants.
Norfolk’s casino would be located on Harbor Park Waterfront. The $500 million casino would be operated by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and would provide about 2,000 construction jobs and 2,500 permanent jobs. It would include a 300-room hotel and locations for restaurants.
Portsmouth’s casino would be located on Victory Boulevard. The $300 million casino would be operated by Rush Street Gaming and would provide about 1,400 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs. It also would include locations for restaurants.
Early voting already has begun in every locality in Virginia. Residents can cast their ballots through the mail, vote in person early, leave their ballots in drop-off boxes or vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The legislation also allows the city of Richmond to construct a casino if voters approve so via referendum, but it will not appear on the November ballot. The General Assembly approved an extension for the city, which means it may appear on local ballots in a later year.